Squid Game Returns For a Second Season

Netflix announces a second season for the series 'Squid Game'.

After a lot of waiting, Netflix finally announced in a short statement that out favorite Korean drama series is returning.

Netflix's took to their Twitter account to share a teaser video, with the caption: ''Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!''

Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!

And Squid Game's director, writer, and producer shared in a message: "It took us 12 years to start the first season of 'Squid Game' last year. But it took us 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series of all time." they continued, "As a writer, director and producer for 'Squid Game', a big salute to fans around the world. Thank you for watching us."

The message shared made fans super excited to see the new season, it was earlier revealed the the protagonist of the show will be returning alongside the 'masked front man'