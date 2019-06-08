Stacey Solomon Shares Newborn's Name, Photo With Fans

Stacey Solomon has confirmed the name of her newborn son with Joe Swash, after she accidentally revealed it in a now-deleted social media post.

The Loose Women star, 29, took to Instagram and shared a photo of the tot, who she revealed is named Rex Toby Francis Swash, with fans saying he is the 'image' of his father Joe.

Alongside the adorable snap, Stacey wrote: 'Rex Toby Francis Swash. Due today, born 23.05.2019 on my Mummy’s birthday.'

The TV presenter admitted she decided not to confirm her son's name until the date he was officially due, as he was born several days early.

She wrote: 'Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex. Francis is Joe’s Nanna’s name and Toby is my Nanna’s name.

'It's taken us this long to announce the name because for some strange, probably hormone and post birth related, reason I didn’t want to do it until his official due date.'

Stacey was inundated with messages of congratulations from friends and followers upon revealing Rex's name with many fans saying they thought the tot was the splitting image of his father.

One user wrote: 'Image of Joe' while another said: 'His daddy's double, I love the name.'

Another said: 'He is the image of Joe. Little dote' and another well-wisher wrote: 'He [is] so cute he looks just like Joe!'

The former X Factor star welcomed her youngest child 'earlier than expected' last month on May 23rd after her due date was given as June 7.

Stacey appeared to accidentally reveal the name of her baby when she called him 'Rexi' in a now-deleted social media post on Wednesday evening.

After removing the clip from her Instagram Story just moments later, the Loose Women panellist's fans flocked to her boyfriend Joe's account to share their delight over finally discovering the name two weeks since his birth.

One pleased follower penned: 'Rex well come to Instagram', while another wrote: 'Aww. Little Rex is gorgous x.' [sic]

As a social media user questioned: 'Morning! Is that gorgeous baby called Rex?', an observant fan claimed: 'Everyone asking thier son's name is Rex.' [sic].

'Stacey mentioned it in her story then deleted it so guessing', another commented.

Stacey has been adjusting to life as a mother of three after giving birth to the newborn, who she shares with boyfriend Joe, 37, last month.

The I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! winner has sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, from previous relationships, while Joe has son Harry, 11.

Last month, she detailed her joy over bringing her newborn home for the first time since his birth as she posted another heartwarming image.





Admitting she feels 'ridiculously teary' since leaving the hospital, the brunette gazed adoringly at her bundle of joy as he slept in his bedside crib by Shnuggle.

She captioned the image: 'Welcome home, my love. Feeling ridiculously teary today. He’s just so teeny and precious and I want to do the very best I can by him.

'I never thought I’d say this but If I could put him back inside my tummy for another year I would', she added.