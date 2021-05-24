Star Academy Alum Rahma Riad Announces Engagement to This American Actor (Pictures)

  1. Home
Published May 24th, 2021 - 06:44 GMT
Iraqi singer Rahma Riad has announced her engagement to American model and actor of Iraqi origin, Alexander Uloom.

The Star Academy alum has shared the happy news on Instagram with her 2.8 million followers through posting a stunning picture with her new man sporting red gown and beige pumps.

Rahma captioned the picture: "Congratulate me".

As for the fiancé, Alexander shared another picture from a different photoshoot sitting next to Rahma, and wrote: "A promise from me and I took her. Congratulate me."

Name of the Iraqi-American actor Alexander Uloom was popular in Ramadan 2021 after taking part in Surrogate series, starring alongside a number of Lebanese and Iraqi stars.

Alexander Uloom is an American of Iraqi descent who started his career as a model in the United States and participated in ads for high end designers such as Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci.

Then Alexander launched into the world of acting, where he found himself more in this field.

As for Rahma Riad, she recently participated in the jury of  Iraq Idol in its first season.

