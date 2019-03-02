Star Danielle Staub Gets Engaged to Oliver Maier

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub is engaged again. (Photos courtesy Danielle Staub Instagram)

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub is engaged again following her divorce.

E! News confirmed the 56-year-old television personality said "yes" to her boyfriend, Oliver Maier, the duke of Provence, a week after finalizing her divorce from Marty Caffrey.

People said Staub and Maier got engaged Thursday morning during a vacation in St. Barth. The couple plan to marry Monday in New York with Staub's Real Housewives co-star Teresa Giudice and other friends in attendance.

"I'm madly in love," Staub told the magazine. "I'm feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I'm going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I'll spend the rest of my life in bliss."

Staub will become a duchess after her marriage to Maier, who manages a private equity firm in New York. The couple met through a mutual friend, Maier's ex, in October and made their relationship Instagram official last week.

"Mystery solved #photocredit @berangeresbh," Staub captioned a photo of herself kissing Maier.

Maier was still dating his ex when he started pursuing Staub.

"I didn't intend for it to happen that way, it's my mistake," he said. "I care about Danielle. She's phenomenal, comes from a good family and is beautiful beyond belief. I'm happy we're together."

Staub finalized her divorce from Caffrey Feb. 21 after splitting from him in August after three months of marriage. She was previously married to Kevin Maher and Thomas N. Staub, and has been engaged 21 times.