This star just proposed to Hande Erçel

ALBAWABA- A Turkish star popped the question to famous Turkish actress, Hande Erçel.

During a recent Interview, 58 year-old Turkish singer Yılmaz Morgül revealed that he has been crushing on Turkish actress Hande.

He shared: ''I admire Hande's beauty and her great talent, I never understand people who criticize her and her beauty.''

Yılmaz Morgül ne tatlı 🤍 Hande Erçel hakkında çok güzel konuşmuş.#HandeErçel pic.twitter.com/zVlFD6DpY9 — Fısıldayan ADAM (@huyde12) November 28, 2022

Morgül added: ''I like her too much, in fact, I actually want to marry her if she accepts.''

Some viewers believed his marriage proposal was just a joke, and not an a real one, as many claimed he made the revelation in attempt to stir up controversy.

Till now, Hande has not responded to the singer's request and did not share any comments.

By Alexandra Abumuhor