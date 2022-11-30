  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published November 30th, 2022 - 07:47 GMT
This star just proposed to Hande Erçel
Hande has not responded to the singer's request
Highlights
ALBAWABA- A Turkish star popped the question to famous Turkish actress, Hande Erçel.

During a recent Interview, 58 year-old Turkish singer Yılmaz Morgül revealed that he has been crushing on Turkish actress Hande. 

He shared: ''I admire Hande's beauty and her great talent, I never understand people who criticize her and her beauty.''

Morgül added: ''I like her too much, in fact, I actually want to marry her if she accepts.''

Some viewers believed his marriage proposal was just a joke, and not an a real one, as many claimed he made the revelation in attempt to stir up controversy.

Till now, Hande has not responded to the singer's request and did not share any comments. 

Tags:Yılmaz MorgülHande Erçel

