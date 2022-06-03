Stars of The Arab World Congratulate Johnny Depp's Win

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published June 3rd, 2022 - 11:15 GMT
Last week, justice was served as Johnny Depp won the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard who claimed the actor abused her. 

During the very long trial, evidence proved that Amber forged and edited evidence, as the jury called her claims a 'hoax'.

After Johnny Depp's name was cleared, fans all over the world congratulated the superstar, including fans from the Arab world, scroll down to see who celebrated the happy news. 

Taim Hassan 

 

Mohamed Henedy

 

Haifa Wehbe

Ahlam Al Shamsi

Sham Al Zahabi
 

 

Ahmed Hatem

 

 

Joanna Arida 

Lilia Atrash
 

 


