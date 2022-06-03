Stars of The Arab World Congratulate Johnny Depp's Win

Highlights
the Arab world celebrates Justice in Johnny's name
Last week, justice was served as Johnny Depp won the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard who claimed the actor abused her.
During the very long trial, evidence proved that Amber forged and edited evidence, as the jury called her claims a 'hoax'.
After Johnny Depp's name was cleared, fans all over the world congratulated the superstar, including fans from the Arab world, scroll down to see who celebrated the happy news.
Taim Hassan
Mohamed Henedy
Haifa Wehbe
Ahlam Al Shamsi
Sham Al Zahabi
Ahmed Hatem
Joanna Arida
Lilia Atrash
