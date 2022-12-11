  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Stars celebrate Morocco's historic win

Stars celebrate Morocco's historic win

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published December 11th, 2022 - 12:01 GMT
Stars celebrate Morocco's historic win
Stars react to Morocco's win against Portugal
Highlights
Stars react to Morocco's win against Portugal

Morocco became the first Arab and African team ever to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday.

And with Morocco's historic win, stars including Elon Musk and Shakira took to their social media accounts to celebrate the news. 

Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Elon Musk shared on his Twitter feed ''congrats Morocco'' and added four Moroccan flag emoji.

 

British broadcaster Piers Morgan congratulated the team for their win while saying it was a 'heartbreak' for the Portuguese team, he wrote: ''Wow. Morocco win. Heartbreak for Portugal but what a moment for Africa and the Arab world. And so well deserved - they were fantastic tonight.''

Morgan went again to share a tweet, but this time, it's in Arabic saying :''This World Cup is the best World Cup in history # World Cup Qatar 2022!!!!''

Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim shared: ''Congratulations 🎉 #Morocco #Qatar_WorldCup_2022 #Morocco_Portugal I wish you the finals and I have a great feeling and hope that they can win''

Carole Samaha posted: ''For Morocco YESSSSS!!🇲🇦🇲🇦 #Atlas _ Lions... Arab joy and Arab pride from the ocean to the Gulf, heroes''

Scroll down for more..

By Alexandra Abumuhor

 


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...