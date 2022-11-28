Stars celebrate Morocco's World Cup win over Belgium

Yesterday, Morocco national team played against Belgium at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and Morocco won 2-0.

After cancelling a goal for the Moroccan national team in the first half, they were able to score two more goals in the second half, the first goal was scored by player Abdelhamid Sabiri, and the second was by Zakaria Aboukhlal

نهاية المباراة بفوز المغرب على بلجيكا بهدفين نظيفين عن طريق عبدالحميد صابري وزكرياء أبوخلال 🇧🇪🇲🇦#كأس_العالم_FIFA | #قطر2022 — كأس العالم FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_ar) November 27, 2022

The win was absolutely beautiful to the Arab audience, and the stars of the Arab world took to their social media pages to express their happiness and genuine excitement.

Singer Assala wrote on her Twitter page: ''Im persistent to be involved in sports, and if I was wrong, it's okay, ill fix it, it's not the first time you forgave me for my mistakes''

She added: ''Once again, Morocco will win over Belgium with a score of 1-0, and there you go''

Egyptian comedian Mohammad Henedy said: ''Congratulations to Morocco, a killer and magnificent performance, congrats to Morocco and all Arabs, you made us proud.''

مبرووووك أسود المغرب .. أداء قتالي رهيب ومستوى رائع .. الف مبروك للمغرب ولكل العرب .. شرفتونا يا رجالة pic.twitter.com/UfpvKcLljA — Mohamed Henedy (@OfficialHenedy) November 27, 2022

Lebanese singer Haifa Wahbe also expressed her happiness over the recent win saying: ''real heroes, a performance that desreves the championship''

Moroccon singer Saad Lamjarred shared on his Instagram page a picture of him wearing a Morocco soccer jersey and captioned: ''A speechless joy, congrats Morocco''

Ragheb Alama shared: ''All the encouragement for the Arab team #Moroccan_national team in its match with Belgium 🙏''