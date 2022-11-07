  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Stars dazzle the LACMA red carpet

Stars dazzle the LACMA red carpet

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published November 7th, 2022 - 10:48 GMT
Stars dazzle the LACMA red carpet
Stars dazzle the LACMA red carpet
Highlights
The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is an art museum located on Wilshire Boulevard in the Miracle Mile vicinity of Los Angeles

LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022: See the stars' red carpet looks

 

1. Kathryn Hahn 

LACMA

2. Elizabeth Banks

LACMA

3. Olivia Wilde

LACMA

4 . Maneskin

LACMA

5 . Finneas O'Connell

LACMA

6. Mohamed Hadid

LACMA

7. Addison Rae

LACMA

8. Jude Law

LACMA

9. Andrew Garfield

LACMA

 

10.  Heidi Klum

LACMA

10. Sydney Sweeney 

LACMA

11. Paris Hilton

LACMA

12. Jared Letto 

LACMA

13. Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford 

14. Kim Kardashian

15. Kendall Jenner

16. Salma Hayek

17. David Dobrik

18. Elliot Page

 

Tags:LACMA

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...