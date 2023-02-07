Stars donate and react to devastating earthquake

ALBAWABA - The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria is still the talk of social media, and celebrities are sending their condolences to the people who lost their lives, and donating to people in need as a result of the tragedy.

Turkish star Kerem Bürsin is keeping his home-country at heart. He wrote: "Our pain is so great! Let's be one! Don't these catastrophes and pains we've been through show that...? Our prayers are one, our pain is one, our love is one. Get well soon my Turkey."

Acımız çok büyük! Bir olalım! Yaşadığımız bu felaketler, bu acılar bunu göstermiyor mu…? Dualarımız bir, acımız bir, sevgimiz bir. Geçmiş olsun Türkiye’m 🙏🏻♥️ — Kerem Bürsin (@KeremBursin) February 6, 2023

Bürsin's ex-girlfriend and ex-costar Hande Erçel wrote on her Instagram story the number for the AFAD Foundation, which can provide assistance for those affected by the devastating earthquake.

Demet Özdemir shared a series of posts on her Instagram to draw attention to areas that collect aid in Istanbul.

Özdemir expressed her grief in another story and wrote: "I am going through the most difficult days of my life. May God have mercy on those who lost their lives, and I extend my condolences to their families."

Burak Özçivit sent his prayers to his followers. He wrote: "A speedy recovery for my country, Turkey. May God have mercy on our citizens who lost their lives in this disaster."

Syrian stars also shared their grief on social media.
















