Stars react to latest Lebanon earthquake

ALBAWABA - Celebrities went to Twitter yesterday to pray for all the victims of the newest 6.3 earthquake that hit border of Syria and Turkey.

The earthquake was also felt by the residents of Lebanon, especially the capital, Beirut, and celebrities like Nadine Nassib Njeim, Maguy bou Ghossnn, Maxim Khalil and many more.

الله يحميكم بسوريا و جنوب تركيا

هزات ارتدادية قوية ..

انشالله مايكون في اصابات ..

مو ناقصها الناس ولله مو ناقصها #هزة_ارتدادية #زلزال — maxim khalil (@MaximKhalil) February 20, 2023

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim shared on her Twitter account: "Earthquake now #Lebanon I had a strange feeling since yesterday, and I didn't sleep."

هزة ارضية هلىء #لبنان صرلي من مبارح عم حس انه في شي غريب و ما نمت مبارح بالليل 😫 — Nadine Nassib Njeim (@nadinenjeim) February 20, 2023

Fellow actress Maguy bou Ghossn wrote: "Lord have mercy.", Maxim Khalil shared: "God bless Syria, and Southern Turkey.....strong aftershocks, hopefully no injuries."

لطفك يا رب لطفك يااااارب🙏🙏🙏 — Maguy Bou Ghosn (@MaguyBouGhosn) February 20, 2023

Jessy Abdou went on to ask her followers if they felt the earthquake then said: "This time the earthquake was strong, god help us."