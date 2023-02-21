  1. Home
Published February 21st, 2023 - 07:52 GMT
Stars react to latest Lebanon earthquake
Celebrities went to Twitter yesterday to pray for all the victims

ALBAWABA - Celebrities went to Twitter yesterday to pray for all the victims of the newest 6.3 earthquake that hit border of Syria and Turkey. 

The earthquake was also felt by the residents of Lebanon, especially the capital, Beirut, and celebrities like Nadine Nassib Njeim, Maguy bou Ghossnn, Maxim Khalil and many more. 

Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim shared on her Twitter account: "Earthquake now #Lebanon I had a strange feeling since yesterday, and I didn't sleep."

Fellow actress Maguy bou Ghossn wrote: "Lord have mercy.", Maxim Khalil shared: "God bless Syria, and Southern Turkey.....strong aftershocks, hopefully no injuries."

Jessy Abdou went on to ask her followers if they felt the earthquake then said: "This time the earthquake was strong, god help us."

 

