  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Stars react to Sherine's marriage to Hossam

Stars react to Sherine's marriage to Hossam

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published November 12th, 2022 - 04:41 GMT
Stars react to Sherine's marriage to Hossam
stars have attacked Sherine for her decision
Highlights
Sherine Abdel Wahhab got re-married to 'toxic' ex, Hossam Habib

It looks like Sherine Abdel Wahhab marriage to Hossam habib have angered the public, and fellow colleagues. 

After everyone supported her during her divorce crisis, and messy breakup, fans and friends have started to lose sympathy for the artist as she re-tied the knot with the artist who reportedly destroyed her mental health. 

The singer recently got hospitalized due to 'hard drug use', and she was given treatment to help her sobriety and work on her mental health. 

And now, stars have attacked Sherine for her decision to get back together with Hossam, these stars included Sumayya Khasshab, who took to her Twitter account to share: ''no to attachment, no to getting attached to toxic people, no to getting attached to harmful people, but get attached to love''

She added: ''The lord will never give up on you, and he will never hurt you''

In another Tweet Sumayya wrote: 'the important thing girls and ladies is please try as hard as you can to be a good representation, and know your worth, and know that you absolutely need no one other than yourself.''

Mahmoud El Khayami shared to his Twitter feed: ''I once made a mistake of calling the cheap person important.''

Marwa Naji replied to El Khayami: ''it's very sad''.

 

 

Tags:Sherine Abdel WahabHossam HabibSumayya Al KhashabMarwa NajiMahmoud Khayami

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...