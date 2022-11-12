Stars react to Sherine's marriage to Hossam

It looks like Sherine Abdel Wahhab marriage to Hossam habib have angered the public, and fellow colleagues.

After everyone supported her during her divorce crisis, and messy breakup, fans and friends have started to lose sympathy for the artist as she re-tied the knot with the artist who reportedly destroyed her mental health.

The singer recently got hospitalized due to 'hard drug use', and she was given treatment to help her sobriety and work on her mental health.

And now, stars have attacked Sherine for her decision to get back together with Hossam, these stars included Sumayya Khasshab, who took to her Twitter account to share: ''no to attachment, no to getting attached to toxic people, no to getting attached to harmful people, but get attached to love''

المهم يا بنات ويا ستات ارجوكم حاولوا علي قد ما تقدروا تبقوا good representation واعرفوا قيمه نفسكم واعرفوا انكم مش محتاجين اي حد في الدنيا، ده بالعكس هما اللي محتاجيننا اكتر — Somaya Elkhashab (@somayaelkhashab) November 12, 2022

لا للتعلق

لا للتعلق بالناس السامه

لا للتعلق بالناس المؤذيه

اتعلقوا بالحب الوحيد والكبير رب الكون اللي عمره ماهيتخلي عنكم وعمره ماهيأذيكم ومن عبده مفيش حاجه اسمها حب#لا_للتعلق — Somaya Elkhashab (@somayaelkhashab) November 12, 2022

She added: ''The lord will never give up on you, and he will never hurt you''

In another Tweet Sumayya wrote: 'the important thing girls and ladies is please try as hard as you can to be a good representation, and know your worth, and know that you absolutely need no one other than yourself.''

Mahmoud El Khayami shared to his Twitter feed: ''I once made a mistake of calling the cheap person important.''

غلطت مرة وقولت علي الرخيص غالي…🤚🏼 — Mahmoud elKhayami (@MahmoudKhayami) November 11, 2022

Marwa Naji replied to El Khayami: ''it's very sad''.