  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Stars react to Tunisia's win against France

Stars react to Tunisia's win against France

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published December 1st, 2022 - 07:10 GMT
Stars react to Tunisia's win against France
Tunisia achieved a victory

A historic match was played last night by the Tunisian national team against France in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tunisia achieved a victory in its football history, as it managed to beat the French national team 1-0.

Scoring the team's goal was 31-year-old Wahbi Khazri, however, the Tunisian team were eliminated despite their victory.

And celebrities expressed their excitement over the recent win as they shared to their social media pages their joy. 

Tunisian Saber Rebaï shared a video to his Instagram page and the singer can be heard saying: 'Thank you to all the people who cheered for Tunisia and the Arab teams, this is such an honorable memory''.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saber Rebai (@saberrebai)

Syrian singer Assala shared to her Twitter page: ''Tunis's performance was magical''

And before the game, singer Ragheb Alama wrote: The #Tunisian_national team will now play a difficult match against the strong French team. With all my heart, I wish Tunisia success in the match. May God grant them success''

Carole Samaha tweeted: ''Tell the world we are Arabs, You made our hearts grow, Tunisians, Congratulations to all of us for the great victory of the Tunisian national team''

Yara shared: ''It's such a shame that the Tuniaisan team won't be qualified''. 

 

 

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Tags:Wahbi KhazriQatar World Cup

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...