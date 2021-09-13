Stars Shine at The 2021 Met Gala, While Others Missed The Event

Entertainers, TV personalities, artists and actors show off their finest designer attire at the 2021 Met Gala.

This year's Met Gala theme is centering around “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and Ilana Glazer, Keke Palmer, Anna Wintour, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, and other famous personalities rocked fashion’s biggest night.

Meanwhile, many celebs have already confirmed they will not be in attendance, with Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Selena Gomez and Nicki Minaj all announcing their absences.

Jenner took to her Instagram to reveal she will miss this year's met gala, as she posted the news on her Instagram story saying ''I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year. I can't wait to see all the looks.''

And due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Met requires attendees to be fully vaccinated and to wear a mask, but rapper Nicki Minaj has not been vaccinated and revealed she will not get vaccinated for the event.

The Superbass singer tweeted '' “If I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now,” she wrote. “In the meantime my loves, be safe.”