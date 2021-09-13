  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Stars Shine at The 2021 Met Gala, While Others Missed The Event

Stars Shine at The 2021 Met Gala, While Others Missed The Event

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published September 13th, 2021 - 11:13 GMT
many celebs have already confirmed they will not be in attendance
many celebs have already confirmed they will not be in attendance
Highlights
Fashion's biggest night returns!

Entertainers, TV personalities, artists and actors show off their finest designer attire at the 2021 Met Gala.

This year's Met Gala theme is centering around “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and Ilana Glazer, Keke Palmer, Anna Wintour, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, and other famous personalities rocked fashion’s biggest night.

Meanwhile, many celebs have already confirmed they will not be in attendance, with Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Selena Gomez and Nicki Minaj all announcing their absences.

Jenner took to her Instagram to reveal she will miss this year's met gala, as she posted the news on her Instagram story saying ''I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year. I can't wait to see all the looks.''

And due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Met requires attendees to be fully vaccinated and to wear a mask, but rapper Nicki Minaj has not been vaccinated and revealed she will not get vaccinated for the event.

The Superbass singer tweeted '' “If I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now,” she wrote. “In the meantime my loves, be safe.”

Other than Mianj and Jenner, Selena Gomez will not be attending this year’s gala according to her makeup artist Hung Vanngo.

Meanwhile, Celebs who attended the fashion event took their game to the next level, scroll down for this year's looks!

Billie Eilish in Oscar de la Renta

 

Lil Nas X Versace

 

Amanda Gorman in Vera Wang

Yara Shahidi in Dior

Timothée Chalamet in Haider Ackermann, Rick Owens, and Converse

 

Troye Sivan in Rick Owens 

 

Jennifer Hudson in AZ Factory.


Megan Thee Stallion in Coach

 

Naomi Osaka in Louis Vuitton

 

Pete Davidson in Thom Browne

Tracee Ellis Ross in Balenciaga 
 

Iman in Harris Reed

Saweetie in Christian Cowan

 

 

 

 


© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...