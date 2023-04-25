Stars we lost from Bab El Hara

ALBAWABA - Since the release of Bab El Hara in 2006, many beloved stars lost their lives.

The events of “Bab Al-Hara” takes place in the twenties of the twentieth century.

The series has shown 13 seasons of it so far, the first of which was in 2006 and the last in 2023.

Mohammad Ahmad Rafeh

Mohammad Ahmad Rafeh, the son of the artist, Ahmed Rafeh, died in a bombing in the capital, Damascus, in November 2012 when he was just 30 years old.

Rafi had also participated in Bab Al-Hara with the role of "Ibrahim."

Hassan Dakka

Dakka passed away inJuly 13, 2011, at the age of 56 of cardiovascular disease.

The late Syrian actor also played the role of the owner of the oven, "Abu Bashir".

Salim Kallas

Kallas suffered a sudden heart attack in January 2013, which led to his death at the age of 79.

Kallas played the role of "Abu Khater" in Bab Al-Hara.

Abdul Rahman Al Rashi

Al Rashi, who played the role of the leader of the Dabe' neighborhood, "Abu Saleh," passed away in May of 2014 due to a respiratory crisis.

Zuhair Ramadan

Ramadan died in Damascus in November 2021 due to severe pneumonia at the age of 61.

Ramadan is also considered one of the most prominent heroes of the Bab Al-Hara series, in which he played the role of the head of the police station, Abu Jawdat.

Mohamed Qanua

Qanua played the role of Saeed on Bab El Hara. The actor died in April 22, 2023 due to a heart attack at the age of 50.