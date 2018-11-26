Starstruck! All the Famous Faces That Were at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Will Smith and his son Trey visit the pit lane during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix. (Source: AFP)

The stars were out in full force at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend and here are just a few of the famous faces spotted at the event.

Will Smith

Everybody’s favorite wise-cracking actor was in the UAE again this weekend and this time he took to the Yas Marina Circuit to hang out with racing star Lewis Hamilton.

(Source: willsmith - Instagram)

Olivia Palermo

The social media star took some time out from the races to visit the Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque.

(Source: oliviapalermo - Instagram)

Bella Hadid

The US-Palestinian model flew in to support her boyfriend, The Weeknd, as he performed in Abu Dhabi and then took to the desert where she spent the afternoon on a quad bike.

(Source: Bella Hadid - Instagram)

Chris Tucker

The US comedian was in town for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and flooded his social media accounts with snaps from the city.

(Source: christucker - Instagram)

Geri Halliwell

The Spice Girl posed for a photo with British singer Sam Smith, who performed on Saturday night, and shared the cutesy photos on her Instagram account.

(Source: Geri Halliwell - Instagram)

Tiffany Haddish

The Hollywood star and comedian was spotted at a dinner party for regional brand SemSem, alongside Chris Tucker and Dave Chappelle.

(Source: tiffanyhaddish - Instagram)