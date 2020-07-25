Stay Tuned! Billie Eilish's New Track 'My Future' Will be Released Next Week

Billie Eilish announced plans for her first track since becoming the youngest artist to record a theme song for a James Bond movie, earlier this year.

And on Friday the history-making Grammy winner, 18, took to social media to tease her upcoming single, called my future, which will be released on Thursday, July 30.

Her exciting update marked her first Instagram post in a month, showing her sporting a baggy grey sweatsuit and a pair of Air Jordan 1 OG Dior high-tops in front of the Los Angeles skyline at sunset.

In her laid-back snap, the majority of her face is covered under a black CDC-recommended face mask.

Even the Bad Guy's signature neon green hair was kept hidden under her hood, as she could be seen looking off in the distance.



Eilish's highly-anticipated track will follow the teen's somber theme, No Time to Die, for the now-delayed spy film, and her heart-wrenching 2019 track, everything i wanted.

The star, born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, has not shared plans to follow her first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), which debuted atop the Billboard 200 and became the best-performing album of 2019 in the US.

Earlier this year, she made Grammys history by sweeping the board in the top four general categories, at just 18.

In May, it was announced the pop star had postponed the remaining dates of her 2020 Where Do We Go? World Tour due to COVID-19.

The performer described the decision as unfortunate, but something that had to be done to ensure the safety of her loyal and devoted fan base.

In another statement shared to the singer's Twitter page, her team wrote: 'Unfortunately for everyone's safety we have to postpone the rest of the shows this year.'

'Out of an abundance of caution, all dates on Billie’s WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR have been postponed. All dates are proactively being rescheduled,' continued Eilish's team.