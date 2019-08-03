'Stay Tuned': 'Ray Donovan' Season 7, 'Shameless' Season 10 to Premiere Soon

  1. Home
Published August 3rd, 2019 - 06:47 GMT
Showtime has announced the premiere dates for its collection of original show Shameless. (Twitter)
Showtime has announced the premiere dates for its collection of original shows including Ray Donovan, Shameless, Kidding and The L Word: Generation Q.

Shameless will be premiere first with Season 10 arriving on Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. ET. Star Noel Fisher will be returning to the series to reprise his role as Mickey Milkovich.


Showtime released a cast photo for Shameless Season 10 featuring William H. Macy (Frank) and other members of the Gallagher clan.

Kidding Season 2 is also premiere on Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. The network released a trailer for the new season featuring Jim Carrey back as children's television host Jeff Pickles.


Ariana Grande makes a brief appearance in the clip as the singer is set to guest star on Season 2.

Ray Donovan will be returning for Season 7 on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

"So what's next," lead star Liev Schreiber says in a short teaser posted onto Twitter.

The L Word: Generation Q, which will act as a sequel series to The L Word, will premiere on Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

Original stars Jennifer Beals (Bette), Leisha Hailey (Alice) and Katherine Moennig (Shane) will be returning for the sequel series.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

