'Stay Tuned': 'Ray Donovan' Season 7, 'Shameless' Season 10 to Premiere Soon

Showtime has announced the premiere dates for its collection of original shows including Ray Donovan, Shameless, Kidding and The L Word: Generation Q.

Shameless will be premiere first with Season 10 arriving on Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. ET. Star Noel Fisher will be returning to the series to reprise his role as Mickey Milkovich.



Showtime released a cast photo for Shameless Season 10 featuring William H. Macy (Frank) and other members of the Gallagher clan.

Kidding Season 2 is also premiere on Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. The network released a trailer for the new season featuring Jim Carrey back as children's television host Jeff Pickles.





Ariana Grande makes a brief appearance in the clip as the singer is set to guest star on Season 2.

Ray Donovan will be returning for Season 7 on Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

"So what's next," lead star Liev Schreiber says in a short teaser posted onto Twitter.

The L Word: Generation Q, which will act as a sequel series to The L Word, will premiere on Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

Original stars Jennifer Beals (Bette), Leisha Hailey (Alice) and Katherine Moennig (Shane) will be returning for the sequel series.