Steven Spielberg is Adapting Stephen King's The Talisman

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's Amblin has announced it is adapting Stephen King's The Talisman for television.

"After decades of anticipation, Amblin Television is bringing @StephenKing and @peterstraubnyc's epic tale, THE TALISMAN, to long-form series for @netflix w. showrunner-writer Curtis Gwinn (STRANGER THINGS). The Duffer Brothers, Steven Spielberg are EPs," the production company tweeted Friday.

The fantasy story follows a 12-year-old boy who crisscrosses two realities on a quest to save his dying mother.

No casting or premiere date have been announced yet.

There were several scenes in the Spielberg-directed 2018 movie, Ready Player One, that were inspired by the film version of King's book, The Shining.

Spielberg was also a producer on the 2013-15 TV adaptation of King's tale, Under the Dome.