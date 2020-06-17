Stormi to Follow Her Mother Kylie Jenner's Footsteps in Modeling?

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are the cover stars of Vogue Czechoslovakia's 24th edition this month.

At just two-year-old, it's a huge achievement for the tot as she poses with her mom for the fashion bible while quarantined at her $36.5 million home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles.

Vogue CS revealed the duo posed for the magazine

Kylie, 22, is seen sporting a fresh makeup look with rosy red lips and the blonde streaks running through her hair.

She cradles Stormi's head as the tot rests her forehead against the reality star's cheek.

Kylie revealed on Instagram that the image was shot on her iphone: 'new cover with my baby for @vogueczechoslovakia shot at home on my iphone @morellibrothers #VogueCS.'

The cover is tagged 'Bedtime story' and in behind the scenes images posted by the photographers, the mother and daughter can be seen snuggled up in bed together for the shoot.

Vogue CS shared the cover on their Instagram account with more details of the shoot: '#OnceUponATime, Princess #KylieJenner was born into the most-watched family in the world.

'She has become the most powerful #Influencer on the planet, Stormi’s mother, a #BeautyMogul and it seems that everything she wishes for comes true.

​

'While Kylie and Stormi were quarantined at their home in Los Angeles, @morellibrothers photographed them exclusively for #VogueCS via Zoom call.'

Vogue Czechoslovakia launched in 2018 available in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Andrea Behounkova, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Czechoslovakia, said at the time: 'Our vision for Vogue Czechoslovakia is to reflect the past and the present, connect authors with unexpected themes and put culture into a new context.'

It's not Stormi's first magazine cover, however, as the little one - who Kylie shares with on-off boyfriend Travis Scott - has previously appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia in July/August 2019.

Kylie and Stormi are currently enjoying a family trip to Wyoming and staying at Kim and Kanye's $14 million ranch along with Kim's brood, Kourtney, Scott Disick and their three children.

Kylie and Travis, 28, who dated from April 2017 to September 2019, welcomed Stormi in February 2018 and now amicably co-parent their little girl.