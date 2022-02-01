Stormi Webster Turns Four And Kylie Jenner Couldn't be Happier

Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram picture celebrating her daughter Stormi's birthday.

Stormi, who turned four this Tuesday was showered with love when her family wished her happy birthday, including her mom, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner.

Jenner shared a black and white photo of her little family, where beau Travis Scott and Jenner were photographed holding and hugging their little girl.

'Our baby is 4, happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world' Kylie wrote on the post.

Also celebrating Stormi was her aunt Khloe Kardashian, as she shared a throwback snap of Stormi alongside Khloe's daughter True Thompson.

Khloe wrote: 'The happiest of birthdays to the sweetest, smartest, coolest little angel Storm-A-Loo. Goodness True and I love you so so much Storm. We are so blessed to have you,' adding a white heart emoji.

The Good American founder posted a video as well, featuring Stormi, True, Chicago, and Dream (Rob Kardashian's daughter).

Famous momager Kris Jenner also posted a snap in honor of Travis and Kylie's daughter, in which she posted a picture of herself kissing baby Stormi on the cheek.

Kris wrote: 'Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives! Thank you Stormi for your smile and your laughter that fills ever room you walk into!'

Adding: 'You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives.'

'You are so smart, so kind, so funny, and so full of passion for everything always. I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much Stormi! Love, Lovey xoxo.'