Stormy Rania Youssef Accuses Male Trio of Sexism in 'Men's Salon'

In a video released by DMC TV, a visibly infuriated Rania described the 'men's salon' three male presenters’ behavior as “extremely provocative.” (Source: @raniayoussef_ - Instagram)

DMC TV channel released a behind-the-scenes video from the Aadet Reggala (men’s salon) episode featuring Rania Youssef as a guest on Thursday night, Sayidaty magazine reported.

In the video, a visibly infuriated Rania described the three male presenters’ behavior as “extremely provocative.”

She also said that Karim Fahmi tried to look nice but he was the complete opposite of that image. The Egyptian model and actress also said she wished she could kill Ahmed Fahmi.

The TV show’s director made a video report in which he spoke with the three presenters, Bassel Khayat, Karim Fehmi and Ahmed Fehmi, who admitted that they were just trying to provoke her to make her look angry, which according to them was part of the show’s format.

During the episode, Youssef entered into heated arguments with the presenters on different issues. The Egyptian diva accused the trio of sexism.