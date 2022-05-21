'Stranger Things': Netflix Shares First 8 Minutes of New Season

Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4.

The streaming service shared a video Friday featuring the first eight minutes of Season 4, Volume 1.

The footage shows Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) working with Ten, a young resident at Hawkins National Laboratory. As Brenner tests Ten's powers, the facility is suddenly put on high alert.

Netflix also announced new details about Season 4.

Volume 1, which premieres May 27, will consist of seven episodes, while Volume 2, which arrives July 1, will feature nine episodes. Episode 407 has a run time of 1 hour, 38 minutes; Episode 408 is about 1 hour, 25 minutes; and 409 is almost two and a half hours.

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer brothers, who serve as showrunners and executive producers with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink star.

Season 4 takes place six months after the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins.

"Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time -- and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down," an official description reads.

Netflix shared a poster for the season in April that shows Eleven (Brown) with a shaved head.

Brown said at the Season 4 premiere last week that she tries to channel Eleven's "inner strength."