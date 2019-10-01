Stranger Things is Returning For a Fourth Season

The Clip features the logo for Stranger Things Season 4 before it shows footage of the demented Upside Down world.

"We're not in Hawkins anymore," reads the tagline.





Stranger Things Season 3 premiered in July. The show teased going beyond the town of Hawkins, Ind. at the end of the season with a post-credits scene taking place in Russia. The Byers family also moved to a new town.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink and Priah Ferguson star in the series.

we're not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

Netflix also announced on Twitter that Stranger Things creators and showrunners the Duffer Brothers have signed a multi-year film and series overall deal with the streaming service.

A Stranger Things-themed haunted maze is once again a part of Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort's annual Halloween Horror Nights event.