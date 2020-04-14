Stunning Lady! Zainab, Daughter of Artist Youssef Shaaban, Makes Her First Appearance.. Checkout Her Beauty!

Zainab Youssef Shaaban, Daughter of Egyptian artist Youssef Shaaban, topped the trending lists on social media during the past hours, as she made her first public appearance.

Zainab's first appearance came during an interview with her father at Kuwait Nights talkshow. She spoke fluently in Kuwaiti dialect because her mother is Kuwaiti and she originally lived there for a long time.

During the interview, Zainab talked about her father and his interests, and how she was able to benefit from his practical and life experiences.

Artist Youssef Shaaban was married four times, the first was to actress Laila Taher; the marriage lasted four years. The second was to Nadia Ismail Shireen, daughter of Princess Fawzia, the sister of King Farouk, and they gave birth to their daughter Sinai, the third was to late artist Siham Fathi, and the fourth is to Kuwaiti Iman Al Shariaan, who gave birth to his daughter Zainab and son Murad, who are residing in Kuwait.