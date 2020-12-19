'Suddenly I'm Drifting Back in Time': Lady A Sings 'Christmas Through Your Eyes'

Lady A performed its new holiday song during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The country music group performed the original holiday song "Christmas Through Your Eyes" during Friday's episode of Good Morning America.

The at-home performance showed Lady A and its band take the stage in a festively decorated room.

Lady A said Thursday on Instagram that the performance was meant to spread "a little Christmas cheer."

Lady A released "Christmas Through Your Eyes" and a music video for the song in November. The video features home movie footage from Lady A members Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood.



"Christmas Through Your Eyes" appears on the deluxe edition of Lady A's holiday album On This Winter's Night. The deluxe edition also features covers of "That Spirit of Christmas," "Wonderful Christmastime" and "Little Saint Nick."

Lady A released its eighth studio album, Ocean, in November 2019. The group, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, changed its name to Lady A in June following national conversations about racial injustice.

In July, Lady A sued Anita White, a Black blues singer who has performed as Lady A for more than 20 years, after its name change.