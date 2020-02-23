"The Suicide Squad" is Almost Ready!

Filmmaker James Gunn has announced via Instagram he is nearly finished shooting his antihero movie The Suicide Squad.

The film is the sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad.

Set for theatrical release on Aug. 6, it stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Steve Agee, Joaquin Cosio, Daniela Melchior and Jai Courtney.

"That's a wrap on our time in #Panama. #TheSuicideSquad isn't quite done shooting but we're approaching the finish line and we did just wrap some key cast members - @joaquincosiooficial, @itsdanielamelchior, @joelkinnaman, @johncena and @steveagee," Gunn wrote in his post.

"Each one of them have defied expectations, gone above and beyond the call of duty, and touched my heart. I am grateful for all of them, as well as for the people of #ColonPanama and #PanamaCityPanama who helped to make our time here so special."