Sulafa Memar Furious.. What Happened With Her Series Masafat Aman?

Published April 28th, 2020 - 11:56 GMT
Syrian actress Sulafa Memar could not keep silent; after the big mistake made by a production company with the poster of her series Masafat Aman "Safe Distance".

The poster, which was executed in a totally unprofessional way, found widespread criticism by the audience, as one of them commented, "If you don't have someone to help you with the design, I will make a donation."

As for Sulafa, she expressed her shock, and commented: "Is this a joke or is it real? Is there a respectable company who produces a poster like that!"

Memar didn't stop here, she mocked the poster herself by posting a video on Instagram, captioning it: "How to design a poster in 3 steps for a series that has been worked on for 3 months"!

 


