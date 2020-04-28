Sulafa Memar Furious.. What Happened With Her Series Masafat Aman?

Syrian actress Sulafa Memar could not keep silent; after the big mistake made by a production company with the poster of her series Masafat Aman "Safe Distance".
The poster, which was executed in a totally unprofessional way, found widespread criticism by the audience, as one of them commented, "If you don't have someone to help you with the design, I will make a donation."
As for Sulafa, she expressed her shock, and commented: "Is this a joke or is it real? Is there a respectable company who produces a poster like that!"
Memar didn't stop here, she mocked the poster herself by posting a video on Instagram, captioning it: "How to design a poster in 3 steps for a series that has been worked on for 3 months"!
كيف تصنع پوستر في ثلاث دقائق لعمل تم العمل عليه أكثر من ثلاث شهور 💡 #سلافة_معمار credit: @allaithhajjo... . أكثر من ١٠٠ فنان وفنّي ٢١٦٠ ساعة عمل ملايين المشاهدات في مختلف بلدان العالم وثلاث خطوات لصناعة بوستر …. #الليث_حجو #بوستر #مسافة_أمان #رمضان #دراما #خليك_بالبيت #AllaithHajjo #drama #stayhome
