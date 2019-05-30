Sulafa Mimar Makes Final Comment About Dispute With Nadine Nassib Najim and Cyrine Abdel Nour

Public statements between Sulafa Amarar and the two Lebanese stars Nadine Nasib Njeim and Cyrine Abdel Nour have been renewed.





The Syrian actress responded once again to the controversy raised by a previous statement that angered many when she said that Lebanese actresses depended on their beauty and cannot play all roles.

"I do not regret this statement because it was purely professional, but it took on way more than its actual size and was exaggerated in the Lebanese press," said Sulafa Mimar in her interview with TV presenter Ali Al-Ilayani on MBC's "Majmooet Insan" program.

The Syrian star confirmed that she was tired of talking about this matter because it is old and refers to a statement she said in 2014, explaining that she said her opinion as an academic actress, declaring that she does not believe that Nadine had read the text of her actual statements, because then there was a big campaign against her in the press.

In response to Cyrine Abdelnour's statements about Sulafah in the same program Mimar said: "I wish this was Cyrine's response back in 2014, because if it was the hype would not have started, and Nadine Njeim built her reactions on Abdelnour's previous statements" explaining that she lives in Syria, not Lebanon as Cyrine said.

The Syrian star announced that the stars of Lebanon will not take the spotlight from the stars of Syria because the stars of each country have a different quality of roles, and gave the series "Ruby" as an example where she said she can not do such a role neither can Cyrine Abdel Nour do a role similar to her role in "Zaman Al Aar" (Time of Shame).

Commenting on Qusay Khouli's statement answering a question about who is a better actress between Nadine Nassib Najim and Sulafa Mimar, to which he answered that each one belonged to a different school. The Syrian actress replied that Al Khouli was confused after the question surprised him and that the acting scene is big enough for everyone.