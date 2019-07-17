Summer Art Crawl at Alserkal Avenue

A thriving art community at the heart of an industrial neighbourhood – the juxtaposition between Alserkal Avenue and its home in Al Quoz is part of the district's charm. Galleries, performance venues and hipster cafes take up residence in unassuming steel warehouses, an ode to their surroundings, and offer visitors a memorable world of creativity and craft within.



An impressive collection of contemporary galleries decorate the district, representing emerging and established artists alike. Local, regional and international talent find a platform here and paints a vibrant tapestry of art from around the world. Explore The Third Line for dialogues on German psychology or a monologic collection of dreamlike works at Carbon 12. At Grey Noise, Mumbai-based artist Shreyas Karle is unravelling the purpose of art, while FN Designs is inviting enthusiasts and buyers to a visual investigation of diversity.



Post art-browsing, get your hands dirty with painting workshops at thejamjar. This community art centre hosts activities for children (including a summer camp), as well as instructor-led classes for amateur and advanced artists. Paint freestyle during solo sessions or join friends at themed activities on weekends.



Culinary creativity is a form of self-expression here. The buffet of food experiences includes artisanal chocolate at Mirzam, vegan delicacies at Wild & the Moon and speciality coffee at Nightjar and Kave. Perhaps the most experimental in this mix is INKED, a food concept that curates eccentric pop-up dining experiences.



A sparkling jewel in the avenue’s crown is Cinema Akil, an independent film theatre dedicated to indie movies from around the world. Intricate stories in diverse languages play out on screen at this intimate movie-going experience, shedding light on film cultures, directors and stories outside the mainstream. The summer schedule is out and teeming with poignant films, which you can enjoy with a side of steaming karak chai and hot samosas from Project Chaiwala.



Entertainment comes to the live stage as well, covering the gamut of artistic expression. The Junction regularly hosts independent theatre troupes, comedy stars and multigenre shows, while The Fridge gives voice to musical artists from all over.



Project spaces, art foundations, collaborative events and original concepts – Alserkal Avenue is a treasure trove that unveils extraordinary experiences. Each visit exposes a new side of the neighbourhood and expands the landscape of art and all its disciplines. With its packed calendar, summer is a fabulous time to explore this dynamic destination.

