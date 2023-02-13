Super Bowl 2023: Biggest ads

ALBAWABA - The Super Bowl is probably the biggest game in the US, it is a great time to get together with family and friends to watch the game and enjoy good food and snacks.

And every year, the Super Bowl features an exciting halftime show, this Super Bowl, singer Rihanna took the stage to perform a killer performance and announce her second pregnancy.

One more thing that is highly anticipated in Super Bowl week is the commercials, many stars, and celebrities are featured in brand commercials, which turn out to be the funniest and most exciting to watch.

Scroll down to see this year's top Super Bowl ads.

1. Breaking Bad - Pop Corners

2. Bradley Cooper - T-Mobile

3. Sarah McLachlan - Busch Light

4. Steve Martin - Pepsi

5. Anna Faris - Avocados from Mexico

6. Adam Driver - Squarespace

7. Rockstars - Workday

8. Ben Stiller - Pepsi

9. Clueless - Rakuten

10. Miles Teller - Bud Light Hold

11. John Ham, Pete Davidson, Brie Larson - Hellmann's

12. Jack Harlow - Doritos

13. Scrubs, John Travolta - T-Mobile