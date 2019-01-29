Super Funny! Watch Akram Hosny’s Michael Jackson Parody in New Awareness Video

DMC posted a video of Akram Hosny that went extremely viral (Source: dmcTV - Facebook)

Akram Hosny is currently one of the leading Comedians in Egypt, with great roles in movies, shows, and even commercials!

This week, DMC posted a video of him that went extremely viral; garnering about eight million views in less than two days! The video is super funny, but it’s not the only reason why it went viral.

The video is a part of The Ministry of Social Solidarity’s latest campaign to tackle the case of overpopulation in Egypt. Her Excellency, Dr. Ghada Waly, The Miniter of Social Solidarity said in an interview with Amr Adib that Akram Hosny volunteered without getting paid in the campaign.

The video tries to send a message to parents that two children are more than enough.