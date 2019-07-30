  1. Home
The Supremes at Theatre by QE2

Published July 30th, 2019 - 12:01 GMT
Dance and sing along to hits by one of Motown’s premier all-girl singing groups, The Supremes. Former members Scherrie Payne and Susaye Greene are performing live aboard the QE2 with American singer Joyce Vincent.

Debuting in the 1960s, The Supremes were, and still are, one of Motown Records' most commercially successful acts. They rivalled The Beatles at the peak of their popularity with hits like ‘Baby Love’ and ‘Stop! In The Name Of Love’. While the original members included Diana Ross, Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Betty McGlown, the line-up changed in the 1970s with Lynda Laurence, Scherrie Payne and Susaye Greene.

Co-performer Joyce Vincent is famous as one-third of Tony Orlando and Dawn, known for signature tracks like ‘Knock Three Times’ and ‘Say, Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose’.

Date 11 September - 12 September 2019
Category Live Entertainment
Venue Queen Elizabeth 2
Telephone +971 4 330 3457
Ticket price AED180-350
Admission 7:30pm
Website https://www.theatrebyqe2.com/allshows

 

