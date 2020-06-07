The Suspect For Kim Kardashian's Gunpoint in Paris Might be Revealed

Nearly four years after reality star Kim Kardashian West was tied up at gunpoint in Paris and robbed of a small fortune in gems, a trial for 12 suspects appeared a step closer Thursday after prosecutors asked for the case to go to court.

On a visit to the French capital for Fashion Week in October 2016, five men stormed Kardashian’s rented luxury residence, held her at gunpoint, gagged her and tied her up in a bathroom.

One of them “asked me with a strong French accent where my ring was. It was on the bedside table. (But) I replied that I didn’t know and then he pulled out a gun and I showed him the ring,” the wife of rapper Kanye West told police at the time.

The near-20-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring was worth about $4 million (3.6 million euros).

Kardashian said the men, at least one of whom was wearing a jacket with police insignia, tied her up with plastic cables and adhesive tape “and they carried me to my bathroom” where they placed her in the bathtub.

The gang also took a box containing two Cartier diamond bracelets, a diamond-studded necklace, a yellow gold Rolex watch and a diamond-encrusted cross.

Twelve suspects in the case are at liberty but under state supervision.

Late Wednesday, a judicial source told AFP prosecutors have asked for a trial to be held in the case, with charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy against the five men accused of executing the heist.

They include alleged mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, known as “Old Omar,” arrested after his DNA was found at the scene of the crime, allowing police to track down his alleged accomplices, one by one.

Charges against the rest include helping plan the heist, illegal possession of weapons and providing information on the target.

The son of “Old Omar” stands accused of having driven the robbers’ car, while suspect Marceau Baum-Gartner – nicknamed “Shredded Nose” – is suspected of having acted as the middle man.

Investigating magistrates must now decide whether the case can go to trial. If yes, it is unlikely to open before 2021.

