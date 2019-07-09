Swedish Singer 'Borrows' Hit Tune From Saad Lamajarred's 'Casablanca'

Seems like Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred's tunes have reached beyond the Arab world.









With the popularity of his songs, some seem to be 'stealing' his music, which is what happened with his famous song 'Casablanca'.





A Swedish singer named Kida, released a song titled ''Bella" with a melody similar to Lamjarred's 'Casablanca'.





The song "Bella", was an instant success and reached more than 3 million views, but it was deleted from the singer's official channel after thousands of Moroccans accused him of stealing Saad's music in comments which seems to go against YouTube intellectual property and copyright rules.