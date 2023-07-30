Swifties cause an 2.3 earthquake at Taylor's concert

ALBAWABA - Fans cause an earthquake at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Seattle.

Fans proved they can Shake it Off at Taylor Swift's concert in Seattle, according to a CNN report, fans could not hold their excitement and caused a seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

The event occurred on the weekend, and the venue held over 1,44,000 fans, and the seismic activity was compared to the 2011 Beast Quake which was a National Football League touchdown scored by Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch against the New Orleans Saints during a 2010 NFC Wild Card playoff game.

Experts believe the Seismic Swift was around twice as strong at the max of the 'Beast Quake'.

The 'Beast Quake' was at a 2.0 magnitude as a result of fans' reactions to footballer Marshawn Lynch's touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks during a playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

After the concert, Swift shared a shoutout to her fans in an Instagram post and wrote: "Seattle that was genuinely one of my favorite weekends ever. Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs. Got to play “No Body No Crime” (aka No Body no Haim) live for the first time with my sisters @haimtheband!!!!"

Following the concert, Swift herself commented on the energy in the stadium, saying: 'Seattle that was genuinely one of my favorite weekends ever. Thank you for everything.