Swollen Face and Traumatized! Shocking Footage of Fajr Al-Saeed After 4th Operation!

Kuwaiti anchor Fajr Al-Saeed thanked her close friend Emirati singer Ahlam for supporting her during her last medical treatment trip to Paris.





Al-Saeed posted a picture of herself while supposedly in coma during a flight to Paris with Ahlam. She captioned the photo:

"While in my coma, I didn't know what's going on around me. On a medical evacuation plane on our way to Paris, we started the treatment phase. Ahlam's tender hand was like a sister and a beloved girlfriend to reassure me that I would return as I was. Thank you Ahlam."

Said had previously commented: "The operation was complex and not easy, it lasted more than 8 hours. They took me out of my room at 12pm Paris time and returned me at 12 midnight."