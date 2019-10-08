Syrian Actor Arrested for Possessing Drugs in UAE, Presents Himself as DON JUAN of Syrian Drama!

Sources revealed that authorities in the UAE arrested Syrian national Elias Shadid on charges of possession of contraband and narcotic pills, and the defendant has presented himself as Don Juan of Syrian drama.





Shadid used some of his secondary acting roles in TV and drama series, to present himself as a famous actor on media platforms, even calling himself the "Syrian drama Don Juan" despite him being very unknown to the public.

Investigations are still underway with Shadid after he was seized with possession of quantities of narcotic pills in Dubai, at a time when more than one union in the Syrian artistic community denied knowledge of the so-called Shadid, stressing that it has no artistic accolades.