Syrian quake victim meets his idol, Ronaldo

ALBAWABA - A Syrian child, and one of the earthquake victims had his dream come true when he met his idol, and favorite football player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Finally, the dream of the Syrian child, Rabih Shaheen, was fulfilled by meeting the star of the Saudi Al-Nassr club, Cristiano Ronaldo, at the Saudi club's training headquarters.

After traveling from Syria to Saudi Arabia and waiting for several days, today Shaheen was able to meet Ronaldo and express his admiration for him directly and take pictures with him.

A video of the meeting was shared on social media by Turki Alalshikh and he wrote: "Your joy is my joy" he added: "thanks to the great international star."

فرحتك فرحه لي ...حفظ الله مولاي الملك وسمو سيدي القائد الملهم ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء والشعب السعودي الكريم والشكر للنجم العالمي الكبير... 🇸🇦❤️

As for the child Shaheen, his comment on meeting Cristiano was his dream.

Shaheen shared that his dream is to play as great as Ronaldo, and to train in Al-Nassr club, and the second Shaheen met Ronaldo, his first words were "I love you."