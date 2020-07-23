Syrians in Topless Shots! Maxim Khalil Displays His Toned Torso Just Like Bassel Khayyat and Yazan Al-Sayed (Pictures)

Syrian actor Maxim Khalil shared a new picture with his one million followers on Instagram.

Maxim put his toned torso on display sporting blue trunks and sunglasses, captioning the shot "And I m feeling...good."

Fans flirted with their favorite star and called him 'a legend of beauty' and that tanning suits him.

Maxim was not the first Syrian actor to debut the topless Instagram posting trend, but actually the third.

Syrian actor Bassel Khayyat launched it last month with a topless shot on the beach, followed by his fellow actor Yazan Al-Sayed.