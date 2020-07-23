  1. Home
Syrians in Topless Shots! Maxim Khalil Displays His Toned Torso Just Like Bassel Khayyat and Yazan Al-Sayed (Pictures)

Published July 23rd, 2020 - 11:20 GMT
Syrian actor Maxim Khalil shared a new picture with his one million followers on Instagram.

Maxim put his toned torso on display sporting blue trunks and sunglasses, captioning the shot "And I m feeling...good."

Fans flirted with their favorite star and called him 'a legend of beauty' and that tanning suits him.

Maxim was not the first Syrian actor to debut the topless Instagram posting trend, but actually the third.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#basselkhaiat #باسل_خياط #motivation #inspiration #حب#love#syria #egypt #dubai #حب #sport#lebanon

A post shared by باسل خياط (@basselkhaiatofficial) on

Syrian actor Bassel Khayyat launched it last month with a topless shot on the beach, followed by his fellow actor Yazan Al-Sayed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Photo by @ahmad_zamlout Congrats @gaia_beach_club Swim wear by @fashionandmoreboutique4men

A post shared by يزن السيد (@yazanalsayed) on

 


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

