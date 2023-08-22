Tae-hyung becomes 1st Korean solo artist to debut 2 songs in billboard's Top 10

ALBAWABA - Congratulations Tae-hyung.

BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, also known by his stage name V trends on social media sites after making history.

The 27-year-old South Korean singer is now the first Korean solo artist to land two tracks on Billboard Global Excl. US's top 10 list.

V's Love Me Again and Rainy Days for numbers six and eight on Billboard's chart. Love Me Again debuted at number 96 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Tae-hyung is not the only member from BTS to land in the top 10, his former band member Jungkook landed at number one with his hit song Seven.

Jungkook's track is now the 3rd most streamed 2023 song by a K-pop artist on Spotify surpassing Jimin's single, Like Crazy. Jungkook is now the first and only Asian act to chart at number one for 38 days on Spotify's global chart.

BTS announced that they will be taking a break as a band and the members will pursue solo careers, while other members join the mandatory army in Korea.

K-pop group NewJeans landed at number five on Billboard Global Excl. US's top 10 list with their song Super Shy.

By Alexandra Abumuhor