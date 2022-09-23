Take a Look! 'Emily in Paris' Returns in Season 3

Netflix is giving a glimpse of Emily in Paris Season 3.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Thursday featuring Lily Collins.

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy series that follows the personal and professional life of Emily Cooper (Collins), an American woman who moves to Paris to work for a French marketing firm.

The photos tease a further love triangle in Season 3, with one photo showing Emily getting close to her boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and other featuring Emily with her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Emily in Paris Season 3 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/fJHkCvZH1L — Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2022

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and Camille Razat also star.

Emily in Paris is created by Sex and the City and Younger creator Darren Star. The cast and crew started production on Season 3 in June following its renewal through Season 4.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 3.