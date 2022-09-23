Take a Look! 'Emily in Paris' Returns in Season 3

  1. Home
Published September 23rd, 2022 - 04:35 GMT
Emily in Paris
(L-R) French actress Camille Razat, US-British actress Lily Collins and US actress Ashley Park attend the 39th Annual PaleyFest screening of "Emily in Paris" at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on April 10, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins, Lucien Laviscount get close in Season 3 of 'Emily in Paris'.

Netflix is giving a glimpse of Emily in Paris Season 3.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Thursday featuring Lily Collins.

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy series that follows the personal and professional life of Emily Cooper (Collins), an American woman who moves to Paris to work for a French marketing firm.

The photos tease a further love triangle in Season 3, with one photo showing Emily getting close to her boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and other featuring Emily with her neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and Camille Razat also star.

Emily in Paris is created by Sex and the City and Younger creator Darren Star. The cast and crew started production on Season 3 in June following its renewal through Season 4.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for Season 3.

