Take Your Fitness to a New Level this season

From marathons to fun runs, yoga festivals to the citywide Dubai Fitness Challenge, there’s no better time to get active in Dubai. (Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

From marathons to fun runs, yoga festivals to the citywide Dubai Fitness Challenge, there’s no better time to get active in Dubai. Whether you’re a gym regular or just looking to get fit, now is officially the season of fitness in Dubai. Here’s our pick of the top events and activities that are bound to get you up and running.

30 minutes. 30 days.

The month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge returns from 19 October to 17 November with 30 days of non-stop fitness fun. Launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the Challenge aims to inspire you to get moving for at least 30 minutes a day for 30 days. This year, expect even more free classes, citywide festivals and lots of surprises in store. Joining is easy - all you have to do is download the upcoming app and make the effort to move for 30 minutes a day.

Keep on running

With miles of beaches, purpose-built running tracks and world-class fitness centres, there’s nowhere better to get running. It might not be challenging for many, but sometimes a one-minute jog is tough enough! Try joining the Dubai Desert Run Series at Dubai Autodrome and the Rugby 7s stadium, open to all ages and abilities. Want to take it a step further? Take on the world’s longest desert run, the 270km Al Marmoom ultramarathon in December. If you want your fitness to be fun, there’s always the Color Run Hero Tour, where you’ll get plastered in paint and foam during this 5k fun run that ends with a giant party.

Third time’s a charm

If running’s not enough, why not take on swimming, cycling and a sprint - all in one. The winter triathlon series brings global competitors here for some of the most challenging events on the world calendar, such as the Mamzar Park Super Sports triathlon and TriFest at Jebel Ali Waterfront. Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned triathlete, now’s your chance to take on a challenge of your choice. Bit extreme? Perhaps a half marathon might be more your style?

A host of classes

The city offers classes in everything - from stand-up paddleboarding and swimming with horses, to cycling with virtual reality glasses on...take your pick! Yoga is everyone’s favourite de-stressing activity, and there are new classes popping up every month, from a salt room in Business Bay to sunset oceanside classes. If you need some inspiration of which type of yoga to do and where, try taking part in the city’s weekend yoga festival at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

If cycling is more your thing, Al Qudra cycle track offers a perfect, purpose-built space for you to go cycling - and you’ll look just the part if you hire one of the super-light carbon fibre road bikes available at the track. Don’t be surprised if you catch sight of some wildlife while you’re cycling along the desert track, too.

Time to get tough

XDubai Spartan Women’s Race is a chance to prove just how tough you are in the face of adversity - think of running with obstacles that must be climbed, jumped, waded through and otherwise tackled head-on, all in the shortest time. There’s a chance for the kids to try their hand at a Spartan race, too. If you prefer more of a corporate challenge, there’s always the Hercules Trophy - a day of team-based events designed to test your mental and physical attributes.



Don’t forget Dubai’s sporting calendar is packed with events that you can attend too - from the DP World Tour Championship, Emirates Airlines Dubai Rugby Sevens and the Dubai World Cup to quirky events such as ‘Beasts in the Middle East’ - the world’s ultimate strongman competition.