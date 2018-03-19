Taking Instagram by Storm, Sarah Taha Manages Two Powerful Careers While Looking Like a Supermodel
Taha has been spotted at events for Coca-Cola’s World Cup Trophy Tour, in El Gouna, looking fitter and more elegant and stylish than ever. (Source: sarahtaha2 - Instagram)
There is nothing more dangerous than a woman managing two powerful careers while looking like a supermodel. For the past four years, Sarah Taha has been taking Instagram’s world by storm.
Taha is a Dentist – a Periodontist to be exact – and Lecturer Assistant at Cairo University, a renowned Fashion Blogger, a Publicist and a mom with over 200k followers under her belt. Recently, Taha announced the launch of her new radio show “Doctoret El-Eila” on Nagham 105.3 and the lady is literally everywhere.
We can’t help but notice that Taha has been on fire lately. How is that even possible? Juggling 4 careers, raising a boy, which is difficult enough, and add to that taking care of your body and managing to look that amazing; Well, we’re absolutely stunned!
This week, Taha has been spotted at events for Coca-Cola’s World Cup Trophy Tour, in El Gouna, looking fitter and more elegant and stylish than ever.
