Talents Festival at Children’s City

Published June 16th, 2019 - 08:52 GMT
Children’s City is hosting the Talents Festival from 7 to 20 July.
Children’s City, an educational playground located in Creek Park, is hosting the Talents Festival from 7 to 20 July. Bring little ones to share their individual skills while making the most their summer vacation.

Children’s City is a science-based learning destination that offers interactive exhibitions, workshops and camps on a range of science subjects. Children can learn about the human body and international cultures, or attend during themed weeks to see films, join workshops and more.

Date 07 July - 20 July 2019
Category Family
Venue Children’s City, Creek Park
Telephone +971 4 334 0808
Ticket price Children: AED10
Adults: AED15
Family (2 adults & 2 children): AED40
People of Determination with 2 accompanying persons: Free
Admission Daily: 10am-12pm & 4-6pm
Friday & Saturday: 4-7pm
Website https://childrencity.dm.gov.ae/en/events/pages/eventdetails.aspx?EventId=23

 

