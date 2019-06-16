Talents Festival at Children’s City

Children’s City, an educational playground located in Creek Park, is hosting the Talents Festival from 7 to 20 July. Bring little ones to share their individual skills while making the most their summer vacation.



Children’s City is a science-based learning destination that offers interactive exhibitions, workshops and camps on a range of science subjects. Children can learn about the human body and international cultures, or attend during themed weeks to see films, join workshops and more.

Date 07 July - 20 July 2019 Category Family Venue Children’s City, Creek Park Telephone +971 4 334 0808 Ticket price Children: AED10

Adults: AED15

Family (2 adults & 2 children): AED40

People of Determination with 2 accompanying persons: Free Admission Daily: 10am-12pm & 4-6pm

Friday & Saturday: 4-7pm Website https://childrencity.dm.gov.ae/en/events/pages/eventdetails.aspx?EventId=23