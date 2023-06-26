Tamer Hosny banned his ex from working

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Published June 26th, 2023 - 01:01 GMT
ALBAWABA - Tamer Hosny's ex shares shocking details on how the singer affected her career. 

Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny's ex-fiance, Passant Al Sabki opened up about her engagement to Hosny, and how he prevented her from working.

Al Sabki revealed that she started her career as a reporter and then moved away from media after she got involved with Hosny. 

She shared: "I was a reporter, and I had a political show, but I didn't continue because I was engaged to Tamer, and he completely refused the idea of me working in media because he did not like that I had late meetings or to work late, I was young back then."

She continued by explaining that she had been away from work for a while and that after her separation from Tamer Hosny, she started acting.

 

 

