Tamer Hosny Denies Rumors That He's Launching a New Show

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Egyptian superstar Tamer Hosny has denied circulating rumors that he is launching a new talent discovery program.

The 'Helm Seneen' hit-maker denied the rumors by posting a status on his Facebook page: "I've been reading in the news that I am preparing for a new talent show, but the truth is the news is incorrect, I am not working on any shows, and if there is a show I would tell you."

Hosny's new movie 'Film Floos' is currently playing in cinemas. The movie was directed by Saeed Almarouq and written by Mohammad Abd Almuti. The cast also includes actors Khaled Alsawi, Zeina, Aysha Ben Ahmad and Mohammad Salam.