Tamer Hosny: 'I Might Quit'

Almost a week after Jordanian singer Adham Nabulsi announced leaving the music industry "for religious reasons", Egyptian singer and actor Tamer Hosny had to answer a question over future plans and whether or not he might follow in Nabulsi's lead in the coming years.

During an interview on Abu Dhabi TV following his Expo Dubai 2020 concert, Tamer Hosny was asked whether or not he might ever think about quitting singing for religious reasons or not.

In his answer, Tamer Hosny did not rule out the possibility, saying he is always thinking about it "for a variety of reasons".

Hosny then added, "I've always had a number of dreams that I wish to achieve".

As soon as the interview was posted on online platforms, social media users widely shared it, expressing surprise over his statements.

Last week, Jordanian singer Adham Nabulsi sparked internet conversation over linking his decision to quit singing to religious reasons, saying "what he does (singing) doesn't please God".

Later, a number of Arab singers attacked him, especially Maya Diab, who refused the connection between arts and religion.