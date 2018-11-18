Tamer Hosny Returns to Rotana

Tamer missed the opening of "Rotana Cafe" a few months ago (Source: tamerhosny - Instagram)

Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny signed a few days ago with production company 'Rotana' to produce his upcoming album.

This signing marks the comeback of the Egyptian singer to the production label after only a few months of not collaborating together.

This comes after the star of the generation Tamer Hosny produced his latest album 'Eish Bishoqak' under the company "Tamer Production," and paid for everything from A-Z including the cost of the music videos that were shot for the album's songs.

Tamer collaborated with Rotana previously in two albums "180 Daraga" and "Omri Ebtada," then split from the company before releasing his album "Eish Bi Shoqak" without revealing the reasons.

Tamer also missed the opening of "Rotana Cafe" in Egypt a few months ago after the split from Rotana.