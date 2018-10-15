Tamer Hosny's Sickness Reveals His Wife's Pregnancy

Rumor has it that Tamer Hosny is on his way to meet his wife Basma Bousil who is currently in the United States where she would be giving birth to their third child. (Source: tamerians - Instagram)

Tamer Hosny's sickness is still worrying his fans in the Arab world, yet regardless of the sad news there seems to be some other happy news for the Egyptian singer.

With news about Tamer Husni's sickness and the revealation of his intention to travel outside the county to continue his treatment, rumor has it that he is on his way to meet his wife Basma Bousil who is currently in the United States where she would be giving birth to their third child.

Tamer Husni travelled to the United States of America on the 13th of October, to do a checkup on his vocal chords and check the esophagus reflux he has.

Even though Basma denied the news about being pregnant in her eighth month and that she is giving birth to a boy in the states, an Instagram page that supports Husni posted news a few days ago that the husband and the wife are expecting a third child.

Tamer still has to confirm the news, and is only updating his followers with updates regarding his health and how the doctors recommended that he stops his work activities for a month nearly and stop talking.

Tamer faced a problem in his vocal chords, that required him to stay in hospital for two days to keep his situation under monitoring as he was told by doctors that he is suffering from a severe inflammation in his vocal chords so he decided to continue his treatment abroad as he has to rest completely and not do any singing activity.